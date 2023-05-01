HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The new era of Joe Davis Stadium has arrived and those renovations that began in 2022 are entering the final stages.

Joe Davis will be home to the Huntsville City Football Club, but local leaders say it will be used for more than just soccer games.

Renovation plans began in 2021 followed by construction that took almost two years to complete. The $34 million facility will seat 6,000 people.

It will include a new press box along with other amenities like field-level cameras to enhance the broadcast of games. Joe Davis will not only be the home of Huntsville City FC, but it will be used for multiple events.

Chad Emerson the Huntsville City FC Managing Director of Business Operations says if Joe Davis can host it, then the stadium will make it happen.

“This is more than a soccer stadium this is a community gathering place the restored Joe Davis if it can be done at a rectangular open-air facility it can be done at Joe Davis,” Emerson told News 19.

Although the Huntsville City Football Club began their inaugural season in late March, the team will play their first ever home game at the new Joe Davis on May 19th.