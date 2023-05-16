HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The new Joe Davis Stadium welcomed members of the Huntsville community for the first time with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

With over $30 million in renovations, Mayor Tommy Battle says the stadium will be a gathering space for the community.

“We have evolved to a state-of-the-art facility that will serve as a vibrant hub for a wide range of events and activities that will enrich the lives of our everyday citizens,” Battle said.

Members of the community got the chance to explore the new stadium and they were given the opportunity to buy team merchandise for the first time.

Brandon Kelley says he can’t wait to bring the cheer on gamedays.

“We’re going to have drums going on during the season, we’re going to have chants going, we’re going to get loud, we’re going get proud and we’re excited to cheer our local team on,” Kelley told News 19.

The stadium will be home to the Huntsville City Football Club, but it plans to host community gatherings as well, such as concerts and festivals.

Nicknamed the new Joe, the stadium name will carry on the Davis family legacy. That’s something Bill, son of Joe Davis, says means the world to his family.

“It means as much for the city as it does for the Davis name. This is so special, to keep this legacy going, it’s just really something,” Davis said.

The newly renovated Joe Davis is expected to sell out on May 19th, when the Huntsville City Football Club will play its inaugural home game.