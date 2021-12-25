Joe Davis Stadium construction deal has new Parks & Rec director optimistic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville’s John Hunt Park has already seen several renovations in recent years but it will soon begin construction on a new stadium with a familiar name.

The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved a $28 million construction bid from Lee Builders, Inc. last week in the work that will result in a new generation of Joe Davis Stadium.

New Huntsville Parks & Recreation Director James Gossett, whose promotion was confirmed at the Dec. 16 meeting, will help oversee the venue’s progress as part of John Hunt Park.

“We’re very excited about this facility, it’s going to be state of the art,” Gossett said of the stadium, which will have a nearly 6,000 seat capacity. “It will be a multipurpose facility. We’ll be able to host football. We’ll do soccer. My guess is lacrosse and some other events that will be held (too). I think it’ll be something everybody in this area can be proud of.”

Gossett said an expected attraction will be championship-level soccer matches. The AHSAA State Soccer Tournament already plays in John Hunt Park each spring. However, he doesn’t rule out partnering with Huntsville Public Schools for football as well, adding to HPS’s use of Milton Frank Stadium, which holds 10,000.

“The way their current schedule operates, (high schools in Huntsville) will take some games on Thursday nights,” Gossett said. “By adding a football stadium to their availability and their inventory they may be able to schedule their games on Friday nights.”