HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Looking for a manufacturing job? A supplier for Mazda Toyota will be hosting a hiring fair next week.

On Wednesday, September 14, YKTA will be looking to hire production team members and maintenance team members. Production members start between $17 and $19.50/hour, depending on experience, while maintenance team members start between $24 and $32/hour, depending on experience.

There is an immediate need for production members, according to the Huntsville Career Center, while maintenance members will be needed as the company grows.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Career Center (2535 Sparkman Drive). Applicants should be dressed professionally and come prepared to interview.

Employers interested in more information about the job fair should contact the Huntsville Career Center at (256) 851-0537.