HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Current Huntsville City Council member Jennie Robinson has qualified for re-election.

Robinson was elected to the city council in 2014. In 2016, she was elected as President of the council. As of 2022, she serves as President Pro Tem. She also served as a Huntsville City School board member for 12 years.

Robinson received her Doctorate of Philosophy and master’s degree in consumer behavior from Purdue University. She owned her own management consulting firm, and helped run a private foundation.

Robinson is a graduate of Leadership Alabama and Leadership Huntsville. She received a Distinguished Leadership Award from Leadership Huntsville in 2006 and was a WEDC Women Honoring Women Honoree in 2017.

Robinson told News 19,

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of South Huntsville on the City Council. I am proud of what we have accomplished. Our goal to finish the overpasses was completed ahead of schedule. The old Grissom High School site has been transformed into the Sandra Moon Complex which is home to the new 30,000-square-foot South Huntsville library as well as ball fields, pickleball courts and tennis courts, and two gyms. We are looking forward to the next phase which will feature a performing arts center and playground…We have been working hard every day to improve South Huntsville and it shows. And there is more to come!” Jennie Robinson