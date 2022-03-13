HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One local school took the opportunity to honor a Huntsville legend at a library dedication earlier this month.

On March 4, the library at Mae C. Jemison High School officially became the Dr. James I. Dawson Media Center. Dawson served as a member of the Huntsville City Board of Education for 20 years, from 1988 to 2008. He passed away in 2009.

In a brief statement, the school said Dawson is remembered as a “champion of children and equality.”

Dawson is also the namesake of Huntsville’s James I. Dawson Elementary School. The school was renamed in 2012 from West Mastin Lake Elementary to Dawson’s name.