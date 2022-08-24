HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — Drivers in one area of Madison County will need to plan a different route to work or school on Thursday, August 25, according to county officials.

Starting at 9 a.m., crews with the Harvest-Monrovia Water Authorities will be working in the area of 2661 Old Monrovia Road, near the intersection of Old Monrovia Road and Jeff Road.

The map below has been provided by officials for reference:

Officials are urging drivers to detour onto Bishop Road as crews will not allow traffic to cross from Capshaw Road over Jeff Road to Old Monrovia Road while the work is being done.

Weather permitting, crews are expected to have the work complete by 11 a.m. on Thursday.

For questions or concerns, you can reach out to the water authority by calling 256-837-1132 or visiting their website here.