HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Drake State Foundation is gaining state-wide attention for their key fundraising event, Jazz in the Garden at Drake State Community College.

The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) has chosen Drake State Community College’s 2nd Annual Jazz in the Garden showcase and scholarship fundraiser as a featured event in the state’s two-year college system for its 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee celebration.

Jazz in the Garden will be on Friday, June 23. Music will be live Jazz and R&B with food trucks and more fun to add to the atmosphere. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Drake State’s Campus, with the event starting at 6 p.m.

Artists for this event include headliner Kayoband featuring Kelley O’Neal, Atlanta’s premier jazz, soul and classic R&B band. This is the second time that Kayoband is the headliner for the event.

Performers also include Devere Pride, Nina Marie Live and Huntsville Drumline. This event is for the whole family to enjoy!

Food at Jazz in the Garden include authentic New Orleans seafood from Forever Grateful as well as Southern soul food courtesy of Niyah’s Southern Cuisine.

There are five types of tickets and prices:

VIP: $60 A VIP ticket gives guests commemorative take-home seating, which will be provided. Guests can purchase dinner at a variety of food trucks at the event. Handicap and non-handicap restrooms will be available.

General Admission: $25 The general admission ticket means that guests should bring their own chair or blanket. Guests can purchase dinner at a variety of food trucks at the event. Handicap and non-handicap restrooms will be available.

General admission – Drake State Student: $15

General admission – Children (ages 12-17): $10

General admission – Children (ages 11 and under): free

In the unfortunate event that Jazz in the Garden gets canceled due to inclement weather, the ticket purchase will be considered a ‘donation to the Drake State Foundation.’ Guests will then receive a full tax credit for their contribution, but refunds will not be given out.

For more information about the event, and to purchase tickets, visit Drake State Community and Technical College’s website here.