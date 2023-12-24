MOBILE, Ala. (WHNT) — Former James Clemens and current South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez had fun on Saturday.

The freshman signal caller led the Jaguars to a beat-down 59-10 win over Eastern Michigan in the 68 Ventures Bowl. In the game, Lopez accounted for 280 total yards and four total touchdowns. He excelled through the air completing over 70% of his passes.

While Lopez did not start the game, he rotated with fellow quarterback, Desmond Trotter, someone he said he fed off of.

“It was fun just rotating with Des, seeing Des ball out, I was just feeding off his energy so that was fun,” said Lopez. “It just meant a lot to be out there with everybody.”

Coming out of James Clemens High School, Lopez was rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports and Rivals. He earned first-team all-state his senior season. In his freshman season with the Jaguars, he appeared in four games.

Lopez ends the season with 475 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and two interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

The win marked the first time South Alabama has ever won a bowl game after appearing in just three other bowl games in school history. Jaguars head coach Kane Womack called the win special but says the program’s best days are ahead.

“We’ve had a great past, awesome moments in our present and certainly our best days are ahead of us,” said Womack. “This is a great moment to build upon and that’s exactly what we are doing. We are continuing to lay the foundation of a great program that years from now we will come back and remember these moments cause they are truly special.”