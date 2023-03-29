MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Commission paid its respects to fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby Wednesday morning. Emotions were high at the end of the county commission meeting during a moment of reflection on Tuesday’s events.

District 1 Commissioner Steve Haraway wiped tears from his eyes during a moment of silence for Huntsville Police Officers Garrett Crumby and Albert Morin.

“We just want to acknowledge that we’re thinking about them and praying for those families,” said District 1 Commissioner Tom Brandon.

Hours prior, two Huntsville officers were shot in the line of duty while responding to a ‘shots fired’ call. Officer Garrett Crumby was fatally shot.

Prayers were extended to Huntsville Officer Albert Morin who was also shot responding to the call.

District 2 Commissioner Steve Haraway noted the bravery of “putting their lives on the line” when responding to calls.

County Commission Chairman Mac McCutcheon believes “community” will get us through these hard times.

“It was a very emotional time for everybody,” said McCutcheon. “But there was a sense of such partnership and support for the sake of the people that live in this area, and it’s something that we need to really really be thankful for.”

The Commission also thanked the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for stepping in to assist the Huntsville Police Department while dealing with Tuesday’s events. Medical response teams and the Emergency Communications Department were also recognized for their support.