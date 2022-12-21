HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Weather Authority is tracking the potential for dangerously cold temperatures to roll in starting overnight Thursday.

This comes as AAA expects more than 100 million people to travel more than fifty miles by car this holiday weekend.

AAA spokesperson, Clay Ingram said, “we’re going to see probably one of the three busiest Christmas holiday travel periods of all time.”

Ingram said more cars on the roads and the potential for weather-related incidents could keep their Roadside Assistance crews busy. However, they’re prepared.

“For us, it’s kind of an all-hands-on-deck situation,” he said.

Whether you are getting in the car and road-tripping to see family, or just driving to work or the grocery store, it’s recommended that you have your vehicle stocked with emergency essentials.

“It’s really important to have an emergency kit in your vehicle, especially this time of year when it’s cold outside,” Ingram said. “You just need to think about, ‘OK if something happens, and I’m stuck on the side of the road for a while what am I going to need’, and if my car’s not running what do I need to stay warm?”

He said its also important to customize the emergency kit to make sure that it fits your particular needs

“Gloves, phone chargers, bottled water, snacks and then if there’s any kind of medication that somebody in the vehicle might need,” Ingram said.

Some other items to keep in your vehicle are:

Extra jackets/clothes

Jumper cables

An emergency kit

Water bottles

It’s also a good idea to keep your gas tank as full as possible. Ingram said if you are traveling in inclement weather or in an unfamiliar area, to try to make sure your tank doesn’t dip below half full.

He also suggested making sure you tell a family member or friend the route you plan to take when driving.