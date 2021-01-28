Investigators: Scammers acting as bail Bonds employees targeting inmates’ family members

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on alert if they get a call from someone claiming to be with Bad Boy Bail Bonding. There are several scammers who are posing as employees of the business asking for immediate payments through Green Dot Money Pak cards or Cash App to post bonds for inmates.

The sheriff’s office post on Twitter says the unknown scammers are identifying themselves as “Terry Brown” and “Wayne.” They are also calling from area codes 205 and 251.

The post also says it appears they have gained personal information for families of inmates in order to make these calls.

The sheriff’s office says this is not the way bonding companies work.

If you feel like you may be a victim of these scammers, the owner/manager of Bad Boy Bail Bonding, which is a legitimate business in Huntsville, has asked that you call them directly at 256-880-5245.

