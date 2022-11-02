MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection to several vehicle break-ins in Madison County.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is hoping someone in the community will be able to identify this person and/or the truck captured in security camera footage from a local convenience store.

The person is of interest for numerous vehicle burglaries in the Hazel Green community, according to MCSO investigators. The person was seen driving a Chevrolet or GMC full-size truck.

(Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

MCSO wrote in a Facebook post that the person was, “depicted for using a stolen credit card to purchase fuel at a local convenience store.”

If you have any information about the vehicle break-ins, this person or the truck, contact Investigator Stamm at dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8820.