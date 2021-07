HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting near a gas station on Sparkman Drive where cars were hit by gunfire.

It happened at the Sunoco gas station near the intersection of Sparkman Drive and Executive Drive around 4 p.m.

A witness told News 19 many shots were fired very quickly.

Huntsville Police say no one was injured. There is no word on whether anyone is charged in connection with the incident.