MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate inside the Madison County jail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Patrick Lee Bone, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday night.

MCSO says that medical staff and detention officers gave medical aid and called paramedics, but resuscitation was unsuccessful.

HEMSI crews took Bone to Huntsville Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office is conducting a preliminary death investigation.

Bone had been transferred to the Madison County Detention Facility on June 10. Bone was facing several charges including possession of methamphetamine and drug trafficking.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences lab will do an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Authorities said Bone had no known medical issues.