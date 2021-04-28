Structural experts try to find cause of VBC ceiling collapse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials with the Von Braun Center say they are trying to determine what caused the ceiling to collapse outside of the Propst Arena.

The collapse happened approximately 6:20 Tuesday night. The ceiling over the covered outdoor patio near the private south entrance collapsed.

VBC staff and Huntsville Fire and Rescue personnel evacuated the arena to assess the situation. The update from the VBC says they determined there was no immediate danger outside of the isolated area.

Officials blocked access to the Bud Light Café, which is position above the collapsed area, then allowed people back into the VBC for the planned Huntsville Havoc Hockey game. That game was delayed by 30 minutes because of the collapse.

VBC officials say their senior management is working with a contractor, architect and structural engineer to investigate and determine the cause of the failure.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.