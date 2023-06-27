OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — The cause of a fire that burned down Hampton House on Friday night is still being investigated, as the clubhouse’s director says they are moving forward with cleanup efforts.

The Hampton House building was a clubhouse for the Hampton Cove community in Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) said that nine trucks responded to the scene at 2700 Hampton Cove Way around 11:30 p.m. Friday and worked to extinguish the fire until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

An HFR spokesperson told News 19 that no one was injured in the fire, but the clubhouse was ruled a total loss.

Now, the building will have to be torn down and completely rebuilt.

Hampton House director Laura Taube said that while the house was empty at the time of the fire, a pool party adjacent to the house had wrapped up just before the fire started.

“It went from 5 to 9 p.m. and everyone left,” Taube said. “Staff was out of here by 10 o’clock and I got a phone call about 11 saying the Hampton House was on fire.”

Taube added that the community has stepped up during this time to support the building and its members.

“Hampton Cove and Hampton House members really care about this area and they have offered a lot of support and help. We’ve had a lifeguard parent make cookies and they’ve come up, random people have come and given us hugs and offered support, you know, you start going through a tough time and people want to help. We are facing another challenge, but I really feel the support of the people in this community,” said Taube.

Meanwhile, there has been quite a bit of progress in the clean-up efforts at Hampton House. The pool area is actually set to re-open Thursday for the Hampton Cove community, just less than one week after the fire.