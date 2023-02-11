HUNTSVILLE, Ala, (WHNT) — Inspiration4 and Space Camp Alumni Hall Fame member Hayley Arceneaux spoke at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center Saturday morning.

Arceneaux spoke to visitors about her preparation before traveling to space and then the time she spent there.

She says her most memorable and meaningful moment during their three-day mission was speaking live to patients at St. Jude. Areceneaux was a former patient of St. Jude and wanted to show those currently there that they can accomplish their dreams; no matter how big or small.

Arceneaux wrote a book about her trip to space with Inspiration4 called Wild Ride: A Memoir of I.V. Drips and Rocket Ships. After her talk, she held a book signing allowing the audience a chance to meet her.