HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate died at the jail Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said Heather Lynn Moore, 46, was found unresponsive in the medical unit around 7:05 p.m.

Medical staff and officers responded and attempted to revive her, but were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office added that preliminary findings show she died of natural causes and an autopsy will be performed to verify the exact cause of death.