MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An inmate at the Madison County Detention Facility was found dead in his cell late Tuesday evening, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

A spokesperson with the MCSO says Coryell Derrick, 45, was in a cell by himself in the jail infirmary when he suffered a ‘sudden medical emergency.’ HEMSI responded to the facility but was unable to revive him.

HEMSI responded to the facility and was unable to revive Derrick. Sheriff’s detectives responded to the jail and conducted a preliminary death investigation, which showed no indications of foul play or other suspicious circumstances surrounding Derrick’s death, according to MCSO.

Derrick was booked into the Madison County Detention Facility in July 2023, where he was facing probation violation charges and traffic offenses.

The University of Alabama in Birmingham will perform an autopsy to determine Derrick’s cause of death.

Sheriff Kevin Turner said in a statement, “An in-custody death is always difficult for everyone involved: facility staff members, medical staff, and emergency first responders. We are extremely saddened to report the death of Mr. Derrick and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Any further details will be released by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Office. No additional information is available for release at this time.