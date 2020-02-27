Inmate death under investigation in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm a Madison County inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday afternoon, and later died.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate was in his cell alone when he was found unresponsive by officers conducting cell checks. HEMSI emergency crews were called but the inmate was pronounced dead.

Investigators said there were no signs of injury or trauma, and it had only been approximately one hour since his last cell check.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities will not release the inmate’s name until next-of-kin notifications have been made.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Just because he was in our jail does not mean he was not someone’s loved one,” said Sheriff Kevin Turner.