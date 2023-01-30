HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man who was already in jail has been identified as the suspect in an arson incident, a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says.

According to a Facebook post on January 26, HPD was asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that had been caught on camera at a business on Highway 72 West on January 16.

The man, Terrence Dewayne Pearson, 49, was identified as the suspect late Friday morning. He was already in the Madison County Jail for an unrelated charge with a bond of $10,000.

HPD served him the warrant for the arson charge in jail.

Pearson was additionally charged with third-degree arson for reckless burning of a business. An additional $3,000 bond was added.