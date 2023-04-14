HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says Officer Albert Morin has been released from the hospital after being injured in the line of duty last month.

HPD said Officer Morin was released from the hospital Friday night. The department said he will continue his recovery at home.

Officer Morin was critically injured after he was shot while responding to a shots-fired call at the Governors House Apartments on March 28. HPD Officer Garrett Crumby was also shot during that call and later died at the hospital.

A statement from HPD said the support from the community since his injury has meant a lot to Officer Morin and his family.

“Officer Morin’s family has seen firsthand the love and care of his community and why he has chosen Huntsville as his home,” the statement said. “The get-well cards, well wishes and prayers during this tough time have strengthened his resolve to recover.”

HPD shared a message from Officer Morin Friday morning where he said he was ready to get back to work.

“I can’t thank our community enough for all the get-well cards. My family and I have enjoyed reading through stacks of cards each day. I would also like to thank the local businesses and churches that have donated food to my family and fellow officers during the past two weeks. It has helped ease stress and burden during my recovery. I look forward to getting back and continuing to protect and serve my community.” Officer Albert Morin

HPD said condolences can be sent to the Crumby family and get-well cards can be sent to Officer Morin c/o HPD P.O. Box 2085 Huntsville, AL 35804.

Private funds have also been established through Redstone Federal Credit Union to support both officers’ families.