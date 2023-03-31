HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) gave a small update on wounded Officer Albert Morin Friday.

Morin was critically injured after he was shot while responding to a shots-fired call at the Governors House Apartments Tuesday around 4:45 p.m.

Friday, HPD posted the first picture of Morin since he was injured showing him in the hospital and giving a thumbs up. He was joined by Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles and Deputy Chiefs Micheal Johnson, Charles Brooks and Scott Hudson.

(Huntsville Police Department)

The department said that Morin thanked everyone in the community and beyond for the thoughts and prayers they have sent his way during his recovery.

Fellow Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby died after being shot during the same call where Morin was injured.

HPD released funeral arrangements for Crumby Wednesday. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 2, from 3 – 6 p.m. The funeral service for Officer Crumby will be on Monday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m.

The visitation and funeral will be at Mayfair Church of Christ, located at 1095 Carl T Jones Drive.

Huntsville Police officials confirmed Officer Garret Crumby will be buried at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park on Monday, April 3, where his body will be taken after the funeral service in Huntsville.

HPD said condolences can be sent to the Crumby family and get-well cards can be sent to Officer Morin c/o HPD P.O. Box 2085 Huntsville, AL 35804.

Private funds have also been established through Redstone Federal Credit Union to support both officers’ families.