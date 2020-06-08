Influential group calls for relocation of Confederate Monument in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A well-known group made up of highly-influential people in Huntsville and Madison County has released a statement urging county leaders to remove and relocate the Confederate Monument in downtown Huntsville.

The statement by the Committee of 100’s CEO John Allen states that the “path forward toward reconciliation must take more than words. The time has come for action.”

It goes on to praise the community for having always taken bold action. “Big ideas, lofty dreams, and setting our sights on higher ground have always been the core ideals of our community.”

The statement goes on to say “The time has come for removal of the Confederate Monument from the public square. Removing and relocating this monument to an appropriate location will not change the past but is an important, symbolic step forward. This will allow the community to focus squarely on the work and actions required. We strongly urde the Madison County Commission and all local elected leaders to work collectively and find the path forward that will lead to its removal and relocation. Then, collaboratively, continue the work toward unification through action.”

The Committee of 100 posted its entire statement to its Facebook page Monday afternoon.