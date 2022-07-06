HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The first-ever “Huntsvegas Tattoo Expo” will hit the Rocket City this month!

The inaugural event will be held at the Von Braun Civic Center from July 15 through July 17.

According to the event’s website, the show will be “full of talented artists with a range of unique styles to choose from.” To see a full list of participating artists, click here.

The website states while walk-ins are welcome at the convention, it’s recommended that you contact an artist to schedule an appointment ahead of time. Some artists book out the entire weekend before the show even begins.

You must be 18 or older to get a tattoo at the show.

To purchase a ticket to the Huntsvegas Tattoo Expo, click here.