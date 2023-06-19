HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public’s help locating an 18-year-old woman who is believed to be in danger.

According to HPD, Charisma Turner, 18, was last seen on Monday, June 12 at about 12:30 p.m. on Pulaski Pike in Huntsville. She was reportedly driving a 2011 black Hyundai Sonata with no tag.

(Photo: Huntsville Police Department)

The car Turner might be in. (Photo: Huntsville Police Department)

(Photo: Huntsville Police Department)

HPD said they believe Turner may be in danger.

Anyone with info on her whereabouts is encouraged to call HPD Investigator Jay Johnson at 256-924-1778.