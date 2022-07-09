HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A portion of federal money in President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) is heading to North Alabama.

Huntsville International Airport has been awarded $10 million from the Airport Terminal Program. The Port of Huntsville, which oversees HSV, International Intermodal Center, Jetplex Industrial Park, Foreign Trade Zone #83, Signature Flight Support, Sheraton Four Points Hotel, and Sunset Landing Golf Course, said a shovel-ready plan is in place to use the funds for several improvements in the airport’s terminal.

In addition to replacing aging elevators and escalators on the terminal concourse, the airport plans to add family restrooms, lactation rooms, and a service animal relief area. CEO Butch Roberts said the improvements will benefit everyone, but especially families and those with disabilities.

The BIL grant will allow us to make improvements to our terminal and concourse areas that will benefit families and provide individuals with better accessibility than we currently are able to provide. These enhancements will also improve energy efficiency and achieve Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance for individuals with access and functional needs. Huntsville International Airport CEO Butch Roberts

Airports are just one part of the BIL – money from the program will also go towards rebuilding roads, bridges, and railroads, as well as expanding and upgrading public transit, among other goals.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims both said the BIL will also bring a boost to the local economy, too.

Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand. Funded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, (Thursday)’s grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

The work that goes into building safer, more accessible and sustainable terminals will provide opportunities for people across the nation. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a critical investment not only in our nation’s infrastructure, but an investment in the future of our country’s workforce. FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims

Port officials expect construction on the improvements at HSV funded by the BIL grant to begin in the fall.