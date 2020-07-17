Independent Musical Productions in Huntsville hosting drive-in cabarets

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Independent Musical Productions, Inc. in Huntsville invites the community to enjoy live performances during their drive-in cabaret series.

Performances are held in the parking lot at the IMP Studio located on 520 Green Cove Road. Parking begins at 6 p.m. and shows start at 7 p.m.

The next cabaret, “Best of Broadway’, takes place on August 9. Attendees will enjoy music from some of Broadway’s greatest musicals including Les Misérables, Shrek, and Newsies.

For more information on upcoming performances and to purchase your tickets,