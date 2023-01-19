HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 25-year-old was arrested in Huntsville after investigators said he traveled to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) confirmed with News 19 that Basilio Coj Solis was taken into custody on Thursday morning. Solis, who HPD says is not a U.S. citizen, is believed to live in Russellville.

He was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child.

Basilio Coj Solis (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators believe he was going to meet someone under the age of 16.

More charges are possible as the investigation continues, police said.