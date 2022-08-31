HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Mixed feelings are surfacing about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

The plan calls for $10,000 to be forgiven for individuals who make $125,000 or less and $20,000 for those from low-income backgrounds who received Pell grants in college. The issue has taxpayers a little on edge about how this will affect the economy.

A fair share of college students in North Alabama — even those who don’t have student loan debt — believe the forgiveness plan is necessary.

“Coming from a low-income standpoint, you have to take out those loans to try to get to college and get to their career point,” said Camilla Payton, a nursing student at Drake State Community and Technical College. “A lot of people who have been through that truck of hard work would definitely understand and say I’m not the one receiving it, but I’m happy that someone is getting it.”

Payton, like many college students, took out student loans to get through school and accomplish the career of her dreams. But after securing that dream job, the nightmare of paying back thousands of dollars in debt will follow.

Will Simmons, a University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) student told News 19 that he has never taken out a loan to pay for school. However, he understands the inconvenience for those already struggling to pay for school.

“Not only are you trying to balance your school work and going to classes, but you also have that on your mind that you have to pay back the money and that not only do you have to pay it back but it’s not even yours,” Simmons said.

The Department of Education estimates that 45 million Americans have $1.6 trillion dollars in student debt.

Federal student loan borrowers will still need to qualify for the forgiveness plan. Applications are expected to be available in October.