iHeartHsv social media campaign kicks off, Mayor Battle forecasts hospitality hurdles

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s that time of year once again to celebrate all things travel- and hospitality-related in the Rocket City.

The Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau is getting ready for its annual #iHeartHsv social media campaign, which begins Feb. 1.

People will be able to respond to daily prompts from the bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels using the hashtag for a chance to win. Winners will be chosen each night at 8 p.m.

The prize each night is $150 toward a local restaurant, attraction or hotel stay of the winner’s choice.

This year’s theme is celebrating the heroes of hospitality, and focuses on the people who help make the city great.

Also as part of the campaign, the Downtown Huntsville Visitor Center and Rocket City Shop online store are selling paper Valentines featuring local icons the Weeden House Museum and Garden, Big Spring Park, the Cosmic Christ at First Baptist Church (also known as “Eggbeater Jesus”), Ditto Landing and a rocket.

At the launch event for the campaign, Mayor Tommy Battle stressed the importance for the hospitality industry is selling the region to perspective families.

“It might be somebody at a hotel who you are checking in with or it might be somebody at a restaurant that you stopped to eat with. That’s the first touch that somebody has in relating to what Huntsville is. Those people are the ambassadors for the city,” said Mayor Battle who once worked in the hospitality industry.

Mayor Battle is also forecasting major change to the local hospitality scene because of the pandemic.

“One of the things we have to realize, we are going to have to train a whole new workforce for the hospitality industry. Many people have gone and left for other jobs which they will stay at. Our hospitality industry is going to be emerging. People will need to have some patience and tip well,” said Mayor Battle.