HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The mother of a 15-year-old who went missing for nearly two months is speaking for the first time since his remains were found in a shallow grave in rural Alabama.

Laqueta Hurt told News 19 that the pain of losing her son in such a manner has been unbearable as she is set to lay him to rest on Saturday.

“I’m hurt but accepted it. I just don’t understand why it had to happen,” says Hurt.

On September 25, 15-year-old Logan, also known as ‘June’ to friends and family, was reported missing. On November 17th after two months of prayers and waiting for a positive outcome, his remains were found in a rural area of Sylacauga, Alabama.

“Nobody should have to lose a child, a daughter or son, in the way that I did,” Hurt explained. “But I am going to stand on God’s word and my strength, and now that I have experienced this, it’s going to take time, but I am going to get through it. Maybe I can help other mothers in the future who may lose a child to get them through.”

Four people have been arrested in the kidnapping and the death of Logan.

33-year-old Latorrie Gaddis has been charged with capital murder in the death of Logan. Laqueta Hurt told News 19 that the community is still wondering about what led to his death.

“He loved, he cared, and he was kind. He treated others the way I taught him, but God had a different plan. I just want to give my son what he deserves. I just want to put him away properly,” said Hurt.

Funeral services for Ja’Marious Logan are set for 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Progressive Union Church in Huntsville.

The family has asked that anyone interested in donating to help with expenses donate to a GoFundMe set up to help. You can find that here.