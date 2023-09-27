MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A concerned parent says her faith in her daughter’s safety was shaken after a Madison County Schools bus driver crashed and was arrested earlier this week.

Thankfully no students on the bus were injured, however, that parent says she’s now afraid to place her child on a school bus following the crash.

Meaghan DeFries tells News 19 that her daughter was on the school bus at the time of the wreck. DeFries says if her daughter had been killed in that crash, her life as a parent would’ve never been the same.

“To know that my child was in the care of someone who was not themselves scares me. I could’ve lost my entire world, my sanity, I could’ve lost everything,” DeFries told News 19.

Following the accident, DeFries says she’s now afraid to place her child on a school bus and has found it difficult to trust her child will be safe.

“They need to do better, they need to take care of our children. We trust them and they’re betraying our trust, I no longer trust the bus system. I am scared every day that my children are on a bus,” DeFries said.

The school bus driver involved in that accident has been identified by News 19 through court documents. Records show Christopher Lee Brazelton was arrested following an accident for driving under the influence.

The wreck happened Monday afternoon along Dan Crutcher Road and Wall Triana Highway in Toney. Ten children from Sparkman Middle School were on the bus when the accident occurred.

The Madison County School System (MCSS) originally reported the driver was experiencing a medical episode during the crash and drove into a field off the road. However, state troopers said Brazelton failed at least one part of the field sobriety test.

According to the MCSS, the bus driver’s employment status with the district is pending disciplinary review and action.