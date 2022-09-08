HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Shock and disbelief rippled across the world at the news of Queen Elizabeth II passing away Thursday.

A legacy that will live on as the longest-reigning Monarch in British history. Spanning seven decades, Queen Elizabeth is the only British Monarch most people have known.

“I’m honestly just in shock,” said Vicki Yates. “I mean she has seemed to been around for forever. She’s always been there, always been a part of everything and I honestly can’t even imagine life without her.”

Some chose to remember the Queen as a leader of tradition, while gracefully propelling a nation into the future.

“Everyone loves her,” shared English Native Shane Brown. “She brought the country together and was just able to lead and show people the respectful path that they need to take in the United Kingdom and the rest of the Commonwealth.”

Barry O’Connor described Elizabeth’s life as “an extraordinary Monarch.”

Brown and O’Connor are co-owners of The Poppy and Parliament – an English Pub in downtown Huntsville. The duo established the restaurant to bring their English roots to the U.S. but on a day like Thursday, they’re feeling the effects of home more than ever.

Draped across the entrance of the restaurant is a black sash in honor of Her Majesty.

As a leader who has “seen it all”, Alabamians are remembering Queen Elizabeth II’s reign full of “wisdom and prosperity.”