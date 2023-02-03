HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An afternoon crash on I-565 Westbound has brought traffic to a halt, according to officials.

A crash involving a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler near Zierdt Road has shut down all westbound lanes on the interstate.

Capt. Lamar Anderson with the Madison City Police Department said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

Authorities are asking drivers to take alternate routes if possible or use extreme caution in the area if unavoidable.

News 19 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story.