HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person has died with another is in “extremely critical condition” major crash and vehicle fire on I-565 has reportedly caused traffic issues on the highway, according to authorities.

All Eastbound lanes and Westbound lanes, with the exception of one, are blocked due to the crash in the area of County Line Road.

Don Webster, a spokesperson for HEMSI, said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI and is in extremely critical condition.

The Huntsville Police Department said that all traffic is being diverted onto County Line Road, saying an alert will be sent out once the lanes are reopened.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

