MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Overnight work will be resuming on I-565 next week.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said crews will continue resurfacing a stretch of the interstate between Intergraph Way in Madison and Triana Boulevard in Huntsville from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday-Thursday. This work will affect both directions of the interstate starting Sunday, March 20.

The project was on hold due to weather; paving materials require warmer temperatures according to ALDOT officials. Some work items will remain on hold as well.

Completion is expected in late summer or early fall; the project is nearly halfway complete.

Until then, ALDOT advised drivers to expect overnight delays on I-565 between Huntsville and Madison.