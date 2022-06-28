HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police say three separate wrecks stalled eastbound traffic on I-565 Tuesday afternoon.

As of 5:30 p.m., just one eastbound lane of I-565 was open. Police say the closure is between 14th Street and the Triana Blvd. overpass.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Police told News 19 a three-vehicle accident happened just west of Exit 19A. In that crash, two people were taken to the hospital, one of them with critical injuries. The second person was reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

Two other two-vehicle crashes happened at mile markers 15 and 16 on Tuesday. No injuries were reported as a result of those wrecks.

HPD says there is no timeline for reopening the lanes, though a traffic alert will be sent once the accidents are cleared.

This is a developing story.