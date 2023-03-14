HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Board members with Huntsville’s Music Office believe 2023 will be a big year for Rocket City music.

Music Officer Matt Mandrella says last year was all about developing the foundation for the city’s music. This year, they’re ready to turn their thoughts and ideas into reality.

During Tuesday night’s meetup, Mandrella addressed attendees on several ongoing and upcoming events.

One of the bigger events taking place this year is the 2023 Music Cities Convention.

The convention will take place in October and will bring delegates from over 20 countries to explain how music plays an instrumental role in creating vibrant and sustainable cities.

News 19 asked Mandrella what the expected revenue will be in hosting a convention like this. He says the music board hasn’t calculated those numbers at this time, but they’re expecting a big economic impact for local restaurants and shops.

“It’s great to sit and enjoy the conference, but during the downtime, one of the fun things about going to cities and the conferences is to see and explore the city. So, that will just be a nice little influx in the economy just from the people who are attending. At the same time, we’re going to be programming a lot of cool, larger community events. So, we’re going to get a lot of people out to see some great concerts,” said Mandrella.

The convention is set to take place October 18-20. Officials say more details on the event will be announced soon.

In the meantime, musicians and music lovers have a lot to look forward to this year.

During Tuesday night’s meetup, the music board announced plans for September’s second annual Music Month, while also revealing several new initiatives. The board is encouraging everyone to visit their website to learn more about those initiatives.