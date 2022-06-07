HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An electrifying addition to Huntsville’s MidCity District is one step closer to being online.

Huntsville Utilities said crews finished installing a transformer near Wahlburgers and REI Monday for a group of Tesla Supercharger stations. Originally signed in 2021, the contract between the City of Huntsville and Tesla calls for 12 stations in front of Wahlburgers adjacent to MidCity Drive.

MidCity will be the first Supercharger station in the City. Huntsville Utilities said the stations could open by the end of the week, weather pending; some additional utility work needs to be finished.

Additional public charging locations across North Alabama include:

Athens Supercharger (21282 Athens-Limestone Blvd., Athens) – 8 stations

University of North Alabama North Parking Lot (1 Harrison Plaza, Florence) – 4 stations