HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Huntsville has decided to cancel the kickoff for Jazz in the Park.

In a news release, the City said the event, originally scheduled for 5 p.m. in Big Spring Park East, has been canceled due to inclement weather. Ragan Whiteside was scheduled to headline the event, with John Stoddart and The PitchPockets as featured musicians.

“While we are disappointed by the outcome, the safety of our performers and audience is of utmost importance. We are exploring future options to bring these incredible musicians to our community.” Kenny Anderson, director of the City of Huntsville Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Anderson encouraged the public to attend other Jazz in the Park events, which will be held every other Sunday throughout September.

Here’s the lineup:

Sunday, Sept 11. – The Orion Amphitheater

5 p.m.: Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind Band

6 p.m.: Jeff Ryan

7:30 p.m.: Matthew Whitaker

Sunday, Sept. 18 – Big Spring Park East

5 p.m.: Columbia High School Jazz Band

6 p.m.: Gino Rosario

7:30 p.m.: Adam Hawley

Sunday, Sept. 25 – Big Spring Park East

5 p.m.: Grissom High School Jazz Band

6 p.m. Dee Lucas

7:30 p.m. Phil Denny