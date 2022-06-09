HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville’s Parks and Recreation Department is reeling in the second annual Therapeutic Fish Rodeo at Brahan Spring Park’s north lagoon.

The event focuses on the inclusivity of those with disabilities and creating an environment for everyone to enjoy the outdoors.

Parks and Recreation crew members stocked the pond with catfish Thursday afternoon for the event.

Huntsville’s Parks and Recreation Supervisor Tia Clayton shared what makes this therapeutic strategy so effective.

“People with disabilities, people without disabilities can enjoy fishing altogether as a family, so, that’s one thing that I enjoy mostly about the fishing rodeo because families like to do things together,” Clayton told News 19. “So this is something that’s not divided by age or anything like that.”

The event is from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11. Huntsville Parks and Recreation asks that you provide your own fishing reel and bait.