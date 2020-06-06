Huntsville’s first day of school gets pushed back

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville students will head back to school a little bit later this fall.

The first day of school has been pushed back from August 5 to August 17. Huntsville’s Board of Education made the decision Thursday night.

Administrators will use the extra time to flesh out its “Reset Plan.” The schools will implement some precautionary measures due to COVID-19. And for teachers, this will help them get comfortable with any changes to their classrooms.

Huntsville City Schools Spokesperson Craig Williams said, “It’s important to know that in the new calendar, we did stick with the number of days in terms of last year’s calendar as mandated by the Alabama State Department of Education. There are still 180 days for students and 187 days for teachers.”

Huntsville City Schools administrators said they are awaiting further guidance from state education leaders.