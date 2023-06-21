HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you are ready for some cosplay and pop culture, here is the weekend event for you.

HuntsvilleCon is a comic book convention returning to Huntsville for its second year on Saturday, June 24 at the Embassy Suites Hotel.

There will be a variety of shows, contests, and a live Sailor Moon concert to entertain guests. Guests can take on friends in a Super Smash Bros Tournament and enter the cosplay contest.

The comic book convention features fandoms of multiple genres and has over 100 vendors that cater to a wide spectrum of interests including:

comic books

magazines

toys

video games

movies

anime manga

wrestling

cosplay

sports cards

sketches and artwork

apparel and more!

In addition to these interests, there is a roster of comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities for those in attendance to meet and greet.

Guests include voice actor Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld, actor/artist Jeremy Palko, movie director and actor Tom McLoughlin, comic book artist Sam Dela Rose and more.

This is an event for the whole family. General admission tickets are only $20, Cosplay, VIP tickets are $50, platinum tickets are $100 and kids under the age of 11 get in free.

Tickets are available at the door or online here. Parking is also free for all attendees.

To learn more about special guests and more, visit the HuntsvilleCon website here.