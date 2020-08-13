Huntsville Zumba instructor offers virtual classes to adults, kids

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that you can do many things from the comfort of your own home. Even dance and workout.

Local Zumba instructor Stephanie Mills is teaching Zumba virtually to kids and adults all around the world.

She started her Zumba journey several years ago, took a break, and picked it back up after she was laid off from her full-time job.

Now she says she is happy to be doing something she truly loves, sharing health and fitness with others.

“Being able to bring Zumba back to people during this pandemic and still being healthy at home and safe at home and that really excited me. So I decided to jump right in and my parents opened up their little candle shop for me to use as my mini dance studio,” said Mills.

For the adults, Mills offers a solid one-hour workout– and for the kids –they get movement, games and they also learn about the culture and origin of the different dance styles they are learning.

For more information on how to take part, you can visit her Facebook page or her website.

Zumba is the perfect way to shake away the pandemic blues.