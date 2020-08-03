Huntsville woman’s remains found in Tennessee, police searching for person of interest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police said they are searching for a person of interest after a Huntsville woman was found dead in Tennessee.

Investigators stated they are searching for Charles “Shorty” Preston, 29, for questioning in the disappearance of Sharon Michelle Copeland, 49.

Originally reported as a missing person, Copeland was last seen June 30. In the initial report, HPD reported her last name as “Hardee.”

Investigators were led to a location in Tennessee where human remains were discovered. Initially thought to be Copeland, further investigation confirmed authorities had found Copeland’s remains.

Investigators said they are confident she died in Huntsville, but need additional information to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information on where Preston may be should call Huntsville Police investigators at (256) 924-1778 or the main non-emergency number at (256) 722-7100.