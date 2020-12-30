Huntsville woman waits on package ordered before holiday shipping peak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The holidays are over, but the wait for many packages continues.

Huntsville resident Paige Doyle tracks her United States Postal Service package, ordered on December 1st, daily.

Doyle says since then, the package has moved from California to Atlanta, and has stayed there since December 11th. She hoped that by ordering it as early as she did, it would miss the Christmas shipment rush.

“I really thought, ‘oh I’ve ordered it early enough, no problem, I’ll get it.’ so who knows? You wouldn’t think that 4 weeks, that it would take that long,” Doyle said.

She’s not the only one waiting past estimated delivery times. News 19 posted on Facebook, asking viewers if they were still waiting on mail. We received nearly 400 responses.

With a record breaking number of packages coming through the USPS this season due to not only the holidays, but also a boom in pandemic-led online shopping, backlogs were expected during peak season. USPS Alabama spokesperson Debra Fetterly, updated us with a statement Tuesday, saying:

“Capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail also led to temporary delays. These challenges were felt by shippers across the board. We are accepting all volumes being presented to us, which adds to the challenge of the workload. “

Doyle says she knew backlog could be a problem before she mailed her packages out for Christmas.

“I made sure to send them through a different company. I was a little nervous with everything I was hearing about postal service delays. I was afraid it wouldn’t get there,” Doyle said.

Fetterly says the USPS workers are still working around the clock until things are back to normal. She even says USPS has extended its holiday delivery hours until further notice.

“I’ve seen a lot of delivery trucks in the neighborhood, you know, 8 o’clock at night so kudos to them for trying to get everybody their packages. I just hate that it turned out this way,” Doyle said.

Fetterly added that the USPS has made significant improvements since that holiday rush, but now they face another added challenge of holiday returns.