HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Online court records show a Huntsville woman pleaded guilty to charges that she murdered her father in 2017, before her case could go to trial.

In a court hearing on Friday, Lamia Boykin entered a guilty plea to two charges of capital murder during a first-degree robbery along with a separate murder charge.

The Huntsville Police Department was called for a welfare check on 62-year-old Neal Boykin in September 2, 2017. When police arrived, they found him dead inside the home.

HPD would later confirm Neal was killed by blunt force trauma and that a homicide investigation was underway.

It was during that investigation that Lamia Boykin, the victim’s daughter, was named as a suspect and later charged with her father’s murder. Michael Fondren was also charged with capital murder.

Investigators at the time said they believed the two assaulted Neal while trying to take money from him, and that he died as a result of those injuries.

Michael Fondren (Photo: Huntsville Police Department)

Fondren pleaded guilty to his charges on January 31, 2022. A sentencing hearing for him is scheduled for March 11, 2022 at the Madison County Courthouse.

A sentencing hearing for Boykin has been set for April 1, 2022.