Huntsville woman collecting cereal for families of virtual students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The pandemic has caused hardships for many families, and as cases continue to rise, more schools are transitioning students back to virtual learning.

For many students, school is where they get two out of three of their meals five days a week.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 4 Alabama children struggle with hunger.

Rosemary Jordan is collecting cereal boxes to help parent’s like Butler. Her mission is empowerment through change. According to the United Health Foundation, a project like this is needed. They say 14.7 Percent of Alabama families are food insecure.

The goal is to collect hundreds of cereal boxes. This will take care of at least one very important meal, if not the most important. Plus cereal can double as a snack.

“Wherever there is a need I think it is our responsibility as a community as a whole to help to supply that need,” said Rosemary.

Jiquan Butler is a high school student who is learning from home. His morning breakfast – “usually I have cereal or oatmeal, it just depends.”

Butler and his two siblings have turned their dining room into their classroom.

Their mom Vickie works third shift, so though she is home most of the day, sometimes she can’t be there to make them breakfast.

“I am usually here around 7:45 with cereal and breakfast and all, the way that goes, they are already up and that is something they can prepare for themselves, and by the time I get here they are ready to log on,” said Butler.

The mother of three says coming home from work and then stepping into the role of teacher has its challenges.

“Working and being a full-time teacher it’s a job but hey it’s my kids I would do anything for them. Those are my babies.”

Rosemary added, “Parents have gone back to work and kids are home and you know soon they will be out for Thanksgiving break and so we want to make sure kids have…I don’t think everyone thinks it is nutritious but actually, it is filling and it will help get them through the day.”

Not only is Rosemary providing a meal and taking one thing off parents’ plates, but it allows the kids to focus on their studies.

To donate, simply call or text Rosemary Jordan at (938) 900-7950. You can also contact her via Facebook.